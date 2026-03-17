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Home  » News » Indian Congress Party Denounces Kabul Hospital Air Strike

Indian Congress Party Denounces Kabul Hospital Air Strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 13:03 IST

Following a devastating air strike on a Kabul hospital, the Indian National Congress strongly condemns Pakistan's actions and urges global rejection of such inhumane acts, highlighting the urgent need for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Indian National Congress has condemned the air strike by Pakistan on a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.
  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep distress over the loss of civilian lives and called for global rejection of such barbarism.
  • The air strike reportedly resulted in approximately 400 deaths and 250 injuries, devastating a hospital treating drug users.
  • The Congress party extended condolences to the Afghan people and reaffirmed India's longstanding friendship and support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.
  • The clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have disrupted a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, escalating tensions in the region.

The Congress on Tuesday condemned the air strike by Pakistan that hit a hospital in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul and asserted that such barbarism must be strongly rejected globally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress we are deeply distressed by the horrific loss of civilian lives in Kabul following the recent air strikes by Pakistan on a hospital which killed nearly 400 people."

 

"We condemn such acts against humanity in the strongest possible terms. Such barbarism must be strongly rejected globally," he said on X.

Kharge extended his heartfelt condolences to Afghan brothers and sisters and to the families who have lost their loved ones.

"India shares longstanding bonds of friendship and goodwill with the people of Afghanistan. In this difficult moment, we stand in sympathy with our Afghan neighbours and pray for peace, healing, and stability for their nation," Kharge said.

Details of the Kabul Hospital Air Strike

Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman said early Tuesday that the death toll from an air strike by Pakistan that hit a hospital treating drug users in the Afghan capital Kabul has increased to 400.

In a post on X, Hamdullah Fitrat said the strike on Monday night had destroyed large sections of the hospital. He said the death toll so far stood at 400, while a further 250 people had been reported injured.

Fitrat said rescue teams were trying to control the fire at the building and recover the bodies of the victims.

Background to the Conflict

The fighting began in late February after Afghanistan launched cross-border attacks in response to Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan that Kabul said killed civilians.

The clashes disrupted a ceasefire brokered by Qatar in October after earlier fighting killed dozens of soldiers, civilians and suspected militants.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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