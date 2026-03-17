400 killed, 250 injured in Pak airstrike on Kabul hospital

A devastating airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre has killed hundreds, escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and prompting international calls for de-escalation and investigation.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an air strike by Pakistan on a drug users rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 16, 2026. Photograph: Tolo News video grab/Reuters

Key Points Airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul resulted in at least 400 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The attack has sparked sharp criticism from international human rights organisations, including the UN, who are urging de-escalation and adherence to international law.

Taliban spokesman has warned Pakistan that the 'time for diplomacy is over', raising concerns about further escalation between the two countries.

The incident has strained already fragile relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with observers warning of wider implications for regional stability.

International bodies are calling for an independent investigation into the airstrike to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

At least 400 people have died and hundreds more have suffered injuries after a Pakistani military airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul.

'The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims,' Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said in a post on X.

The attack has become one of the deadliest single strikes on civilians in Afghanistan in recent years.

Local officials said emergency teams rushed to the site after the explosion. Hospitals across Kabul received a large number of wounded people. Authorities fear the death toll could increase further as several of the injured remain in critical condition.

IMAGE: People gather near the site of an air strike by Pakistan on a drug users rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. Photograph: Tolo News video grab/Reuters

International Response and Condemnation

The strike has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organisations and global observers. The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, expressed deep concern over the high number of civilian deaths.

Bennett said that he "sympathise[s] with the families of the victims and urge[s] Kabul and Islamabad to reduce tensions and respect international laws, including protecting civilians and public places such as hospitals."

The International Human Rights Foundation also condemned the attack. The organisation stressed that civilian infrastructure must remain protected during any conflict.

It said that "public places such as hospitals should not be targeted". The organisation also called for an independent international investigation into the strike to determine responsibility and to ensure that those responsible "are brought to justice".

Escalating Tensions Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long and sensitive border. Relations between the two neighbours have faced repeated strain due to security issues and cross-border operations.

According to TOLOnews, Afghan civilians have been primarily targeted by Pakistani forces during previous cross-border strikes as well. Some earlier incidents involved women and children in border provinces, which led to protests and condemnation inside Afghanistan.

The latest attack has triggered strong reactions within the country. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a sharp warning to Pakistan after the strike.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mujahid said that "the time for diplomacy with Pakistan is over and that the attack must be avenged".

His remarks have raised concerns among regional observers who fear that the incident could lead to further escalation between the two countries.

The incident is likely to strain already fragile ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Regional and international observers have warned of the wider implications of such attacks on efforts to maintain stability in Afghanistan, which has seen years of conflict following the 2021 withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

Human rights groups and diplomats are now calling on both nations to de-escalate and adhere to international humanitarian standards to prevent further loss of civilian life.