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Home  » News » India Slams Pakistan Over Air Strikes in Afghanistan, Cites Sovereignty Concerns

India Slams Pakistan Over Air Strikes in Afghanistan, Cites Sovereignty Concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 21:23 IST

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Following recent air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan, India strongly condemns the actions and reaffirms the critical need to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Key Points

  • India condemns Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan, citing civilian deaths and infrastructure damage.
  • The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson calls the strikes 'an act of aggression'.
  • India reiterates the importance of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • Pakistan's military conducted air strikes inside Afghanistan amid escalating conflict.

India on Saturday condemned Pakistan's air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said.

The Pakistani military carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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