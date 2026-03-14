India Slams Pakistan Over Air Strikes in Afghanistan, Cites Sovereignty Concerns

Following recent air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan, India strongly condemns the actions and reaffirms the critical need to respect Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Key Points India condemns Pakistan's air strikes in Afghanistan, citing civilian deaths and infrastructure damage.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson calls the strikes 'an act of aggression'.

India reiterates the importance of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan's military conducted air strikes inside Afghanistan amid escalating conflict.

India on Saturday condemned Pakistan's air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

"India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan's territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

"India reiterates that Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected," he said.

The Pakistani military carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.