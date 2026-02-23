HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Attempt to externalise internal failures': India slams Pak's airstrikes in Afghanistan

'Attempt to externalise internal failures': India slams Pak's airstrikes in Afghanistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
February 23, 2026 11:03 IST

India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan, decrying the civilian casualties and reaffirming its support for Afghan sovereignty amidst rising tensions.

IMAGE: Residents gather at the site, following the Pakistani airstrikes, in Bihsud district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • The airstrikes occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, increasing concerns.
  • India views the strikes as an attempt by Pakistan to externalize its internal issues.
  • India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.
  • Pakistan claims the strikes targeted militant hideouts in response to rebel attacks, resulting in 70 terrorist deaths.

India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan's fresh airstrikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties.

New Delhi described the strikes as another attempt by Pakistan to "externalise its internal failures", and reiterated its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," he said in response to media queries on the issue.

Pakistan's Justification for Airstrikes

Pakistan said the airstrikes were carried out to target at least seven militant hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks in the country.

Islamabad claimed that at least 70 terrorists were killed in the military strikes.

"Afghanistan has long been exporting terrorism. Pakistan is taking all actions to secure the life and property of its citizens," Pakistan State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry told Geo News.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
