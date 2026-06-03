HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India Urges End To Violence After Kuwait Airport Attack Kills Indian National

India Urges End To Violence After Kuwait Airport Attack Kills Indian National

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 18:28 IST

x

India has strongly condemned the recent attack on Kuwait International Airport, which tragically resulted in the death of an Indian national and injuries to several others, prompting renewed calls for an end to violence targeting civilian infrastructure in West Asia.

Key Points

  • India condemned the attack on Kuwait International Airport, which led to the death of one Indian national and injuries to several others.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged all parties to cease targeting civilian populations and infrastructure in West Asia.
  • The Indian mission in Kuwait is providing assistance to the injured and the family of the deceased.
  • Kuwait suspended air traffic following the attack, which was attributed to Iranian strikes on Terminal One.

India on Wednesday condemned an attack on Kuwait International Airport that left one Indian national dead and several others injured, while renewing calls for an end to such violence. New Delhi also strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.

India's Response To Kuwait Airport Attack

"We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks," it said in a statement.

 

The identity of the deceased Indian is not immediately known. The MEA said the Indian mission in Kuwait is extending all possible assistance to those injured. "We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Our Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured. We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals," the MEA said. It said the Indian missions and posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community.

Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today". The Indian embassy in Kuwait said it is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One of the airport. The attack caused casualties and damage to the airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation's spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Citizen Dies in Kuwait Attack: Embassy Offers Support
Indian Citizen Dies in Kuwait Attack: Embassy Offers Support
Indian Dies in Kuwait Attack: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Nationals
Indian Dies in Kuwait Attack: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Nationals
No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy
No Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia: Embassy
Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant
Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power plant
Modi condemns drone attack on UAE that injured Indians
Modi condemns drone attack on UAE that injured Indians

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree1:00

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree

Mini Switzerland Khajjiar Draws Huge Crowds3:29

Mini Switzerland Khajjiar Draws Huge Crowds

Viral Moment! Captain Bhardwaj Proposes at Passing Out Parade0:23

Viral Moment! Captain Bhardwaj Proposes at Passing Out...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO