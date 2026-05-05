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Modi condemns drone attack on UAE that injured Indians

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 05, 2026 16:11 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemns the attacks on the UAE, injuring Indian nationals, and calls for peaceful resolution amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi condemns drone attacks on UAE

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE port city of Fujairah, injuring three Indian nationals.
  • Modi emphasises the importance of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for regional stability.
  • UAE accuses Iran of launching ballistic and cruise missiles, and drones.
  • India stands in solidarity with the UAE, advocating for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates' port city of Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.

Modi's sharp denouncement of the attacks came a day after the Indians were injured after drone strikes caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah. The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike.

 

India's Stance on UAE Attacks and Regional Security

"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable," Modi said on social media.

"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The prime minister also asserted that ensuring "safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

Impact on Strait of Hormuz and Global Energy Security

The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas pass, remains a major sticking point in the talks. Shipping through the narrow Gulf waterway has been severely disrupted by the conflict, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and energy shortages in several countries.

UAE's Defence Response to Missile and Drone Attacks

The UAE's defence ministry on Monday said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

The ministry affirmed that it 'remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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