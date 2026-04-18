HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 23:08 IST

x

India strongly condemns the killing of a French UN peacekeeper in Lebanon, urging accountability and safety for peacekeeping personnel.

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Key Points

  • India condemns the killing of a French UN peacekeeper in South Lebanon.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs calls for the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.
  • India urges the Lebanese government to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.
  • India highlights its role in piloting UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

India on Saturday condemned the killing of a French soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Lebanon and called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers.

Three other soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were wounded in the attack in the village of Ghandouriyeh, according to the UN.

 

India's Response to the Attack

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place today on French UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmet and wish a speedy recovery to the three other peacekeepers who were injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Call for Investigation and Accountability

It said India had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

"We urge the government of Lebanon to urgently investigate this attack, bring its perpetrators to justice, and ensure accountability for this crime against UN Peacekeepers," the MEA said in a statement.

Ensuring Safety of Peacekeepers

"India reiterates the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel and urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates," the ministry added.

India has historically been a major contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, providing both personnel and resources. The call for accountability aligns with India's long-standing commitment to the safety and security of peacekeepers worldwide. The UNIFIL mission aims to maintain peace and security in Southern Lebanon following years of conflict.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India Urges Safety for UNIFIL Peacekeepers After Deadly Attack
India Urges Safety for UNIFIL Peacekeepers After Deadly Attack
India expresses concern over civilian deaths in Israeli strikes
India expresses concern over civilian deaths in Israeli strikes
Indian Army officer injured in fresh firing in South Sudan
Indian Army officer injured in fresh firing in South Sudan
Attacks on commercial, civilian ship unacceptable: India
Attacks on commercial, civilian ship unacceptable: India
Indian peacekeepers in Sudan awarded UN medal
Indian peacekeepers in Sudan awarded UN medal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO