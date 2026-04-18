India Condemns Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

India strongly condemns the killing of a French UN peacekeeper in Lebanon, urging accountability and safety for peacekeeping personnel.

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Key Points India condemns the killing of a French UN peacekeeper in South Lebanon.

The Ministry of External Affairs calls for the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

India urges the Lebanese government to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

India highlights its role in piloting UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

India on Saturday condemned the killing of a French soldier serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Lebanon and called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers.

Three other soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were wounded in the attack in the village of Ghandouriyeh, according to the UN.

India's Response to the Attack

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place today on French UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmet and wish a speedy recovery to the three other peacekeepers who were injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Call for Investigation and Accountability

It said India had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

"We urge the government of Lebanon to urgently investigate this attack, bring its perpetrators to justice, and ensure accountability for this crime against UN Peacekeepers," the MEA said in a statement.

Ensuring Safety of Peacekeepers

"India reiterates the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel and urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates," the ministry added.

India has historically been a major contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, providing both personnel and resources. The call for accountability aligns with India's long-standing commitment to the safety and security of peacekeepers worldwide. The UNIFIL mission aims to maintain peace and security in Southern Lebanon following years of conflict.