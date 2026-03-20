Attacks on commercial, civilian ship unacceptable: India

Condoling the loss of innocent lives, including three Indian seafarers, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom reiterated India's call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Ari Rabinovitch/File Photo

Key Points Indian envoy Vikram Doraiswamy stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable.

India urged restraint and diplomacy amid rising tensions affecting global shipping routes.

The International Maritime Organisation criticised threats and attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

IMO Council encouraged creating a framework to help merchant vessels safely evacuate high-risk zones.

Currently, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with over 650 Indian seafarers are operating in the Persian Gulf area amid the ongoing crisis.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswamy has underlined India's commitment to the safety of all seafarers, freedom of navigation, maritime security, and securing trade and energy supply chains.

Addressing the 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held on Thursday in London, the Indian envoy said, "India remains deeply concerned about the evolving situation and continues to call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with utmost restraint and priority being given to the safety of civilians."

Condoling the loss of innocent lives, including three Indian seafarers, he reiterated India's call for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy while emphasising that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable.

He also mentioned India's 24x7 helpline for all affected seafarers and the role played in information sharing and coordinating rescue efforts by the Information Fusion Centre -- Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), established by India in 2018 and hosted by the Indian Navy.

"Targeting of commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure are unacceptable. Such attacks have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, injuries, and heightened risks, including to seafarers. India is among the top three seafarer-supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of all seafarers," Doraiswamy said.

"We reiterate that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crews, and impeding safe and free navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. The exercise of navigational rights and freedom by merchant and commercial vessels in accordance with international law must be respected," he added.

IMO criticises attacks on merchant ships

The International Maritime Organisation Council has condemned Iran's threats and attacks against merchant ships and urged international coordination to safeguard civilian shipping in the Gulf region.

The 36th extraordinary session of the Council of the IMO held on Thursday in London adopted a decision to encourage the establishment of a framework such as a maritime safety corridor to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant vessels from high-risk and affected areas to safer locations on a voluntary basis.

The IMO said it has strongly condemned the threats and attacks against vessels and the purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which have adversely affected merchant and commercial vessels and threatened the safety and welfare of seafarers.

The Council called for a coordinated approach to security to be adopted and that the response be internationally coordinated. It reiterated that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected.

In his closing remarks, the IMO Secretary-General said: "Let it be the responsibility of each and every one of us to demonstrate that inaction is not an option, that words alone are not sufficient. Together, we can drive the change required to protect the wellbeing of those who have no voice and safeguard the principle of freedom of navigation."

The Council urged that all attacks on ships affecting innocent civilian seafarers be halted immediately.

It called upon Member States to ensure the continuous provision of water, food, fuel, and other essential supplies to ships currently unable to leave the region.

The Extraordinary Session of the Council was convened following requests from several Member States.

The Council is the executive organ of the IMO, consisting of 40 Member States including India, elected by the IMO Assembly.

More than 120 Member States participated in the session, including all 40 Council members.

The West Asia conflict has deeply impacted shipping routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

At present, 24 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region, including 22 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz with 611 Indian seafarers on board and two vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz with 47 seafarers on board.