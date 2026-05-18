India Voices Concern Over Drone Attack On UAE Nuclear Plant

India has expressed serious concerns regarding the recent drone attack on the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE, highlighting the potential for dangerous escalation in the already volatile West Asia region.

Key Points India expresses deep concern over the drone attack on the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE.

The attack is viewed as a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence is investigating the source of the drone strike.

India calls for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

India voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it marked a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi's reaction came a day after a drone struck a generator near the Gulf nation's sole nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on the complex's perimeter.

Investigation into the Drone Strike

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike.

The incident triggered fears of a sharp escalation in tensions across West Asia.

India's Response to the Attack

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," it said.