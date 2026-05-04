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Three Indians Injured In Drone Attack In UAE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 04, 2026 23:21 IST

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Three Indian nationals sustained injuries following a drone attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the UAE, prompting condemnation and investigations.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Three Indian nationals were injured in a drone attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE.
  • The Indian Embassy in the UAE is providing assistance to the injured Indian nationals.
  • UAE authorities are investigating the drone attack, which they attribute to Iran.
  • The UAE has strongly condemned the drone attack as an act of aggression and a threat to its security.

Three Indian nationals were injured on Monday after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE following a drone strike, officials and reports said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that three Indians sustained injuries in attacks in Fujairah.

 

"We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," it added.

Details Of The Drone Attack

Earlier, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported that the relevant authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire had broken out in the FOIZ, resulting from a drone attack coming from Iran.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams immediately responded to the incident and are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control, it added.

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out on the oil facility, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.

UAE's Response To The Attack

In a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that Iran launched four missiles toward various areas across the country.

"Three were successfully engaged over the country's territorial waters, while one fell into the sea," it said.

The ministry urged the public to comply with all public safety procedures when warning messages are issued to the public.

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information, Gulf News reported.

Condemnation Of Iranian Aggression

The UAE's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it called "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" using missiles and drones.

In a statement, the ministry said that these "attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the UAE's security, stability, and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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