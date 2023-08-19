News
India, China hold Maj Gen-level talks at 2 locations ahead of Modi, Xi meet

India, China hold Maj Gen-level talks at 2 locations ahead of Modi, Xi meet

By Ajit K Dubey
Last updated on: August 19, 2023 00:18 IST
In a major development ahead of a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Africa, armies of India and China are holding Major General-level talks at two locations including Daulat Beg Oldie and Chushul to resolve the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa's Johannesburg from August 22-24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

 

Defence sources told ANI that the Indian side was represented at the talks at two locations by Trishul Division Commander Major General PK Mishra and Uniform Force Commander Major General Hariharan.

The talks are following up the outcome of the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks held between the two sides on August 13-14 at the Chushul Moldo border meeting point.

The sources said the two sides are discussing the points about resolving the legacy issues including the resumption of patrolling in the Depsang plains and the issue of Chinese military presence at the CNN junction.

"The talks are being held to resolve the issues at Depsang plains and CNN Junction," defence sources said.

Sources said that if the talks make headway at the Major General level, the two sides might hold another round of Corps Commander-level talks to finalise the outcomes.

The talks, till the writing of this report, were still on and the two sides were discussing issues threadbare.

India and China have been in a stand-off situation for the last three years and relations at all levels have deteriorated due to the tensions on borders.

India and China have deployed over 50,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector across the Line of Actual Control.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had held extensive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and after that, only the 19th round of corps commander talks were held after a four-month gap.

Ajit K Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: SenjoM R
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

