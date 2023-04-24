News
Rediff.com  » News » Border talks: India, China agree to resolve eastern Ladakh row at the earlier

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 19:14 IST
India and China agreed to stay in close contact and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest during their military talks on Sunday.

IMAGE: Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali, who leads the talks from the Indian side. Photograph: ANI PHoto

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Monday that the two sides had a "frank and in-depth" discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector.

 

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the MEA said.

It said both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground.

"The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," the MEA said.

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as western sector.

"In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner," the MEA said.

The 18th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday.

The talks took place days ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
