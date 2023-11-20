News
Rediff.com  » News » India Celebrates Chhath Puja

India Celebrates Chhath Puja

By REDIFF NEWS
November 20, 2023 09:26 IST
IMAGE: A women offers prayers to the Sun God in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the Chhath Puja festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees apply vermillion to each other in Patna on the second day of the four day-long Chhath Puja celebration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals in Balurghat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees take a selfie in Prayagraj after offering prayers to the setting sun on the banks of the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren performs rituals at his residence in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak offer water and milk on the banks of the Gomti river in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs rituals at his residence in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan celebrates Chhath with family in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits the Chhath ghats in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Priests from Banaras perform Mahaarti at the Ranchi Line Pond in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun on the banks of the polluted Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun in Ranchi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees perform Dondi rituals in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Yamuna near the Taj Mahal in Agra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun on the banks of the Ambazari lake in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Devotees release a lantern after worshipping the Sun god in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes part in the celebrations in Patna.

 

Devotees take a dip in the Ganga in Patna.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrates Chhath.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
The four days of Chhath
'It does not matter to Chhath devotees that we are Muslims'
8 pix that capture the essence of Chhath Puja
What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?
Dravid hails Rohit's leadership
It's That Man Head Again!
Remembering Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi
