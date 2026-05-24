INDIA bloc may meet next month to chalk out anti-BJP strategy: Mamata

TMC supremo alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool Congress's popular mandate had been overturned in around 150 assembly constituencies.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks to media after she concedes the elections to the BJP, in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said members of the INDIA bloc were likely to meet in the first week of June to discuss a joint strategy, while asserting that the Opposition camp was prepared for a prolonged political battle.

"We are ready to fight, and we will not give up till the end," Banerjee said in a Facebook Live address.

Key Points The TMC supremo alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool Congress's popular mandate had been overturned in around 150 assembly constituencies.

Banerjee said the TMC would pursue legal remedies in constituencies where questions remained over the conduct of elections.

The former chief minister alleged that party workers and grassroots activists were being targeted after the regime change in the state.

Using the platform to launch a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TMC supremo alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool Congress's popular mandate had been overturned in around 150 assembly constituencies.

"Winning seats were turned into losing seats and losing ones into winning seats," she alleged while claiming that otherwise the TMC would have secured between 220 and 230 seats.

Rejecting the allegations, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Keya Ghosh accused Banerjee of refusing to accept the electoral verdict and attempting to explain away the defeat through conspiracy theories.

Ghosh questioned why the TMC chief was raising concerns over the electoral process now when her party accepted as legitimate the elections it won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

"She is unable to face defeat and is not ready to accept it. If the elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021 were fair, why are you suddenly raising questions now? By floating these conspiracy theories, she is disregarding the Constitution. For her victory means, booth jamming, violence and assault on political opponents," Ghosh said. The TMC chairperson reiterated allegations of irregularities in voter rolls and election procedures, claiming that the electoral process had been compromised.

"Nearly 60 lakh names were deleted initially (through the SIR process). Though many were restored later, we have information suggesting manipulation and irregularities at different stages," she alleged.

Banerjee said the TMC would pursue legal remedies in constituencies where questions remained over the conduct of elections. She also accused the BJP of using political pressure and intimidation against opponents.

"The more the BJP tortures TMC in Bengal, the more problems it will face in New Delhi," she added.

The former chief minister alleged that party workers and grassroots activists were being targeted after the regime change in the state.

"Twenty days have passed since counting. Our party workers and elected representatives are being tortured and intimidated, but we are holding on," she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that TMC-run civic bodies and local institutions were facing administrative hurdles and accused the BJP government of shrinking democratic space.

"Some people may become turncoats, but a section of people are still with us. We will bounce back and give the BJP a befitting reply," she said.

Countering her claims, Ghosh alleged Banerjee's political influence had weakened and claimed growing unease within the TMC ranks, asserting that workers and elected representatives were increasingly drifting away from the party. Accusing the TMC of becoming a "corporate-style organisation" centred around Abhishek Banerjee, she alleged that recent political developments reflected broader shifts in public sentiment.

Referring to the Falta result, Ghosh claimed even perceived TMC strongholds such as Diamond Harbour were showing signs of political change.

She also claimed that Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur reflected changing public sentiment against the TMC leadership and a "complete rejection" of the party.

Banerjee, however, maintained that the party's electoral setback would not weaken its organisational resolve. She also claimed that despite having 80 MLAs, the TMC had not received recognition of Leader of Opposition status and alleged that its legislators were being forced to sit in the Assembly lobby.

BJP leader Ghosh, however, dismissed prospects of opposition unity under the INDIA bloc, claiming that previous alliance experiments had failed.

"They may continue forming alliances, but the BJP is not bothered. People are with us," she said.