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BJP win 'immoral': Mamata claims over 100 seats were looted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 00:51 IST

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Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of 'looting' the West Bengal election mandate, calling their victory 'immoral' and raising concerns about the Election Commission's conduct.

Mamata Banerjee concedes defeat

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks to media after she concedes the elections to the BJP, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP's victory in the West Bengal elections was 'immoral'.
  • Banerjee claims the BJP 'looted' the mandate in more than 100 seats.
  • Banerjee criticises the Election Commission's role and accuses them of malpractice.
  • TMC alleges their counting agents were forced out of the venue during vote counting.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the state polls 'immoral' and alleged that the mandate in more than 100 seats was 'looted'.

"We will bounce back," she said while walking out of the counting centre at her Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

 

Banerjee had reached the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School on Lord Sinha Road in the afternoon amid allegations by the Trinamool Congress that one of its counting agents had been forced out of the venue.

Reactions To BJP's Victory

As she came out of the centre, the TMC supremo was greeted by 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans by BJP supporters emboldened by their party's sweep in the polls, even more sweetened by Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency.

A visibly distraught Banerjee told reporters that the BJP's victory was 'immoral'.

"They have looted more than 100 seats," she alleged.

Allegations Against Election Commission

The TMC supremo alleged that the 'EC's activities with the help of central forces in connivance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were illegal'.

Alleging that she received flak 'for speaking out against the EC's malpractices', the TMC supremo said, "I lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, but to no avail."

"The CCTV was switched off while our agents were not allowed to be inside the counting centre," she claimed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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