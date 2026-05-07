'I won't step down,' Mamata dares Centre to dismiss her

Repeating her stand, Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates 'were forcefully defeated' in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices were hijacked.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks to media after she concedes the elections to the BJP, in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

Key Points Mamata said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that TMC "morally" defeated BJP.

Mamata alleged that she was 'heckled and pushed'.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".

She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that Trinamool Congress had "morally" defeated BJP in the polls.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she will continue her fight. "After the Bengal INDIA team is united now. I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally. I am a free bird. I worked for all. We might have lost but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved," Mamata Banerjee said according to Trinamool Congress sources.

The sources said Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was "heckled and pushed".

"Those who lost were forcefully defeated. I condemn West Bengal Police, CRPF, BJP-minded Chief Electoral Officer and ECI. More than 1500 party offices were hijacked. I was heckled and pushed. I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity," she said, according to AITC sources.

Mamata Banerjee's refusal to step down has created and an unprecedented situation and a kind of constitutional crisis in the state.

The BJP, which scored a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats, is going ahead with its plans for government formation. It will be the first BJP government in Bengal.