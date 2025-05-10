India, Pak agree to halt military ops on land, air, sea from 5 pm today

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has announced.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri make a India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday," he said.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.