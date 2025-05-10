HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India, Pak agree to immediate ceasefire: Trump

India, Pak agree to immediate ceasefire: Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 10, 2025 18:03 IST

x

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the United States.

Photograph: ReutersPhotograph: / Rediff.com

There was no immediate confirmation from either country.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

 

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India warns Pakistan against ceasefire violations along LoC
India warns Pakistan against ceasefire violations along LoC
Pak envoy urges Trump to help ease tensions with India
Pak envoy urges Trump to help ease tensions with India
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Too early to...: Top US army general on Operation Sindoor
Too early to...: Top US army general on Operation Sindoor
'I will be there to help': Trump amid India-Pak conflict
'I will be there to help': Trump amid India-Pak conflict

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Memorable Kaifi Azmi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Stars Celebrating 1st Mother's Day

webstory image 3

Mother's Day Recipe: Chocolate Mousse

VIDEOS

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

India trashes Pak's claims, shows time-stamped photos of undamaged air bases4:11

India trashes Pak's claims, shows time-stamped photos of...

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's Sialkot across from Akhnoor0:45

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD