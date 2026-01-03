India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India on Saturday night advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of the situation arising out of the capture of the oil-rich country's president by the United States.

IMAGE: Destroyed vehicles at La Carlota military air base, after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs also asked all Indians who are in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas, according to President Donald Trump.

The US action has triggered political uncertainty in the South American country, with many leading powers, including Russia and China, slamming Washington for the operation and capture of Maduro and his wife.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the external affairs ministry said.

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.

The ministry asked Indians to get in touch with the embassy through phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls) as well as email.

There are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin in Venezuela.

Hours after the operation in Caracas, Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima.

Maduro is being brought to New York, where he will face charges relating to supporting drug cartels, according to US authorities.