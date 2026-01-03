HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

India advises nationals to avoid travel to Venezuela

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 23:27 IST

x

India on Saturday night advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of the situation arising out of the capture of the oil-rich country's president by the United States.

IMAGE: Destroyed vehicles at La Carlota military air base, after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs also asked all Indians who are in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas, according to President Donald Trump.

 

The US action has triggered political uncertainty in the South American country, with many leading powers, including Russia and China, slamming Washington for the operation and capture of Maduro and his wife.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela," the external affairs ministry said.

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas," it said.

The ministry asked Indians to get in touch with the embassy through phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls) as well as email.

There are around 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin in Venezuela.

Hours after the operation in Caracas, Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the US warship USS Iwo Jima.

Maduro is being brought to New York, where he will face charges relating to supporting drug cartels, according to US authorities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US Strikes Venezuela, Captures President
US Strikes Venezuela, Captures President
Venezuela alleges US attack as multiple blasts rock capital
Venezuela alleges US attack as multiple blasts rock capital
Russia, China condemn US action in Venezuela
Russia, China condemn US action in Venezuela
Left parties: US attack on Venezuela 'act of terror'
Left parties: US attack on Venezuela 'act of terror'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel breakthrough at Palghar2:58

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO