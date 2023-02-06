News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India adds 91 fresh Covid cases

India adds 91 fresh Covid cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 06, 2023 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Monday logged 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union health ministry data.

Photograph: PTI Photo

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,83,454).

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,892, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Here's what India doing to prevent China-like surge
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India
Cricket Australia Tweet Angers India
'Brilliant businesses were not built on money, but...'
'Brilliant businesses were not built on money, but...'
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
Sensex down 334 points; metal, power shares retreat
Sensex down 334 points; metal, power shares retreat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

COVID: 'India is safe for the present'

Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances