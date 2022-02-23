News
Rediff.com  » News » In remand Nawab Malik to spend night in ED's Mumbai office

In remand Nawab Malik to spend night in ED's Mumbai office

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 22:20 IST
After a court in Mumbai remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik into Enforcement Directorate custody following his arrest in a money-laundering probe on Wednesday, he was brought to the central agency's office in south Mumbai, where he will have to spend the night, an official said.

IMAGE: NCP leader Nawab Malik being taken for medical test after he was arrested by the ED officials in connection with a money laundering case involving the underworld, in Mumbai, February 23, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo.

A special court remanded the state minority affairs minister to ED’s custody till March 3 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

 

Malik was arrested earlier in the day after being questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was produced before special Judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody for further probe into the matter.

"After the court hearing, Malik was brought to the ED office in Ballard Estate around 9 pm. The minister will have to spent this night at the ED office," the official said. 

The senior NCP leader was brought to the central agency's office amid tight security of the CRPF personnel, he said.

While getting down from the vehicle at night, Malik once again waved at media-persons, just like he had done in the afternoon after stepping out of the ED office after his questioning.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
