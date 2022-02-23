News
Rediff.com  » News » Will fight and win, won't bow down: Nawab Malik

Will fight and win, won't bow down: Nawab Malik

Source: PTI
February 23, 2022 17:41 IST
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who was on Wednesday arrested in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, said he won't bow down.

IMAGE: NCP leader Nawab Malik being taken for medical test after he was arrested by the ED officials in connection with a money laundering case involving the underworld, in Mumbai, February 23, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo.

”Will fight and win. Won't bow down,” Malik said waving to the waiting media as he stepped out of the ED office in south Mumbai after spending eight hours there. ”Will expose all,” he said before being taken by ED officials in a vehicle for medical check-up.

 

The minister later tweeted a video clip of him making those remarks. His office also tweeted, “Main jhukega nahi! (won't bow down).”

The 62-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 am and the agency officials recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was later produced before a special court in the money laundering case probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld.

Malik, clad in a white kurta, was brought to the courtroom of Special Judge R N Rokade, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), at 4.50 pm and was made to stand in the witness box.

When the judge asked him if he had any grievances, Malik said the ED officials came to his house in the morning and took him to their office.

”In the office, they (ED) made me sign a document which they later said was the summons,” the minister told the court.

Further proceedings are on. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
