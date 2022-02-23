News
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED in money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2022 15:52 IST
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

IMAGE: NCP leader Nawab Malik gestures at the media as he stepped out of the ED office in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

The 62-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am.

 

"We will fight and win. We won't bow down," Malik said waving to waiting media as he stepped out of the ED office in south Mumbai after spending eight hours there.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 am.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
