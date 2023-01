Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A woman being frisked amid sporadic security checks ahead of Republic Day in Srinagar. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security forces frisk people in a market.

IMAGE: People queue up for a security check.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com