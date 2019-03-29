In Graphics: Lok Sabha polls 2019

March 29, 2019 18:33 IST

The Election Commission of India on March 10, 2019 announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

This time the elections will be held in seven phases as compared to nine phases in 2014.

The 1st phase will begin on April 11, 2019 and the last phase will go to vote on May 19, 2019.

The results for the polls will be announced on May 23.

Here are the key numbers you may need to know.

Graphics: KBK Graphics

The Schedule

Lok Sabha polls duration over the years

Seats going to polls on different dates

How states will vote in 7 phases

India's expanding electorate

Eligible voters

Polling stations

Total electors