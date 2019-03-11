The biggest elections on earth: Lok Sabha poll in numbers

March 11, 2019 08:33 IST

The Lok Sabha election is the biggest democratic undertaking on Earth, with hundreds of millions of voters casting their ballot.

Here are some astounding numbers to show just how massive this election will be.

IMAGE: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their ballots at a polling station during the previous general election. Photograph: Krishnendu Halder/Reuters

90 crore

The number of voters eligible to vote. In the 2014 general elections, 81 crore people were eligible to vote.

1.5 crore

The number of eligible voters aged 18 to 19 in this election. Two-thirds of Indians are under 35.

11 lakh

The number of electronic voting machines required for all the ballots to be cast.

10 lakh

The polling stations which would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014

3,626

The number of political parties -- though only 1,841 are recognised by the Election Commission.

545

Seats up for grab in the lower house of Parliament.

186

The number of lawmakers elected to Parliament in 2014 with criminal records.

336

Seats that NDA won in 2014; Congress was reduced to its lowest tally of 44 seats.