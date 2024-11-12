News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » In first, govt nod to raise all-women CISF battalion

In first, govt nod to raise all-women CISF battalion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 12, 2024 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A first-ever all-women Central Industrial Security Force reserve battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel has been sanctioned by the Union government keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force at airports and other vital installations.

IMAGE: The MHA gave nod for an exclusive women reserve unit in the CISF with a total strength of 1,025 personnel. Photograph: Courtesy CISF on X

Officials told PTI that the unit will be raised from within the sanctioned manpower of the force of about two lakh personnel.

 

The Union home ministry issued a sanction order this week approving an exclusive women reserve unit in the force with a total strength of 1,025 personnel led by a senior commandant-rank officer, they said.

The CISF has 12 reserve battalions under its establishment at present.

As the name suggests, these units are kept in reserve and used as reinforcement when the force gets a new job like temporary duties of conducting elections and permanent tasks of guarding an installation like the Parliament House complex that came under CISF cover this year, an official said.

The force has a huge women interface at facilities like the 68 civil airports that it guards, the Delhi Metro and historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort.

The force had projected a requirement of having an all-women reserve battalion which has been recently sanctioned, a home ministry official said.

Apart from these installations, the 1969-raised CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to a number of facilities in the nuclear and aerospace domain apart from those in the private sector like the Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune, Reliance refinery in Jamnagar (Gujarat), among others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
11 Women Who Broke Military Barriers
11 Women Who Broke Military Barriers
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
'Nothing wrong with women entering NDA'
Army to deploy all-terrain vehicles in northern borders
Army to deploy all-terrain vehicles in northern borders
Lyon has more complete game than Ashwin: Paul Adams
Lyon has more complete game than Ashwin: Paul Adams
Women's ACT: Deepika shines as India edge Korea
Women's ACT: Deepika shines as India edge Korea
Inflation soars to 14-month high of 6.2% in Oct
Inflation soars to 14-month high of 6.2% in Oct
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
Women in defence forces to get same leave as officers
Women in defence forces to get same leave as officers
Women Power In Yudh Abhyas 2024
Women Power In Yudh Abhyas 2024

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances