News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 2023: 11 Women Who Broke Military Barriers

2023: 11 Women Who Broke Military Barriers

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
December 26, 2023 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Captain Shiva Chouhan is the first woman Indian Army officer to be operationally deployed in Siachen -- the world's highest battlefield. Photograph: Kind courtesy ADGPI/Indian Army

 

IMAGE: Commander Prerna Deosthalee is presented with the appointment letter by Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Praveen Nair on being selected as the Commanding Officer of Waterjet FAC INS Trinkat, December 2, 2023
She is the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command a warship. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Group Captain Shaliza Dhami took command of an Indian Air Force missile squadron in the Western sector, March 7, 2023.
For the first time in the IAF's history, a woman officer was given command of a frontline combat unit. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Wing Commander Deepika Misra and her team rescued around 47 people over eight days during the floods in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh for which she was awarded a gallantry medal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rekha Singh, widow of Galwan Valley clash hero Naik Deepak Singh, is now an army officer, posted in eastern Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army Medical Corps Officer Colonel Sunita BS on November 21 become the first woman to assume the role of Commanding Officer at the Armed Forces Transfusion Centre, Delhi Cantonment.
Prior to this, the colonel served as the commanding officer at a strategically important field hospital in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: NLTV/X

 

IMAGE: Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade is the first woman medical officer from the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Captain Surbhi Jakhmola, an Indian Army officer from the 117 Engineer Regiment, is the first woman officer from the Border Roads Organisation to be posted on foreign assignment -- she has been assigned to the BRO's Project Dantak in Bhutan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Air Force officer Manisha Padhi is India's first lady Aide de Camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Colonel Shuchita Shekhar is the first women officer of the Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion, responsible for the maintenance of the Northern Command's supply chain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Colonel Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers is the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Siachen Gets First Woman Medical Officer
Siachen Gets First Woman Medical Officer
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
Dunki: The Romantic Shah Rukh Returns
Dunki: The Romantic Shah Rukh Returns
Food inflation a concern: RBI's MPC
Food inflation a concern: RBI's MPC
Ola Electric files for IPO, a first by Indian EV firm
Ola Electric files for IPO, a first by Indian EV firm
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024

More like this

The 1st IAF Lady Pilot To Win A Gallantry Medal

The 1st IAF Lady Pilot To Win A Gallantry Medal

'My daughter has plucked the stars and put them at my feet'

'My daughter has plucked the stars and put them at my feet'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances