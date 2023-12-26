2023: 11 Women Who Broke Military Barriers

Photograph: Kind courtesy ADGPI/Indian Army IMAGE: Captain Shiva Chouhan is the first woman Indian Army officer to be operationally deployed in Siachen -- the world's highest battlefield.

IMAGE: Commander Prerna Deosthalee is presented with the appointment letter by Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Praveen Nair on being selected as the Commanding Officer of Waterjet FAC INS Trinkat, December 2, 2023

She is the first woman officer of the Indian Navy to command a warship. Photograph: ANI Photo



For the first time in the IAF's history, a woman officer was given command of a frontline combat unit. Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Group Captain Shaliza Dhami took command of an Indian Air Force missile squadron in the Western sector, March 7, 2023.For the first time in the IAF's history, a woman officer was given command of a frontline combat unit.

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Wing Commander Deepika Misra and her team rescued around 47 people over eight days during the floods in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh for which she was awarded a gallantry medal.

IMAGE: Army Medical Corps Officer Colonel Sunita BS on November 21 become the first woman to assume the role of Commanding Officer at the Armed Forces Transfusion Centre, Delhi Cantonment.

Prior to this, the colonel served as the commanding officer at a strategically important field hospital in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: NLTV/X

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade is the first woman medical officer from the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, the Siachen Glacier.

IMAGE: Captain Surbhi Jakhmola, an Indian Army officer from the 117 Engineer Regiment, is the first woman officer from the Border Roads Organisation to be posted on foreign assignment -- she has been assigned to the BRO's Project Dantak in Bhutan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Air Force officer Manisha Padhi is India's first lady Aide de Camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Colonel Shuchita Shekhar is the first women officer of the Army Service Corps to assume command of a Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion, responsible for the maintenance of the Northern Command's supply chain. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Colonel Geeta Rana of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers is the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in Eastern Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com