Glimpses of lady soldiers from the Indian and the US armies during the joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan.

Over 1,200 Indian and US troops are 'currently pushing their limits in Rajasthan's rugged terrain,' the defence ministry stated, 'honing firepower and endurance in real-time counter-terrorism drills.'

