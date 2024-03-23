In extreme pain...: : Jaggi Vasudev pens poem from hospital

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in Delhi after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, has penned a poem in the hospital.

In his post on X, Sadhguru shared the poem "Lost Me in You."

"In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," the poem read.

"Just love for You, You and You and love for all that moves and doesn't. An overwhelming love from all of You. Forever grateful to be wrapped in your love. Where is You and me as a while since I lost me in You," the poem by Sadhguru stated.

In an official statement, Isha Foundation said, "Sadhguru has been recovering well and making steady progress. His parameters are normal and stable."

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday, "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery."

He has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved", the hospital said.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.