Rediff.com  » News » In Dana Majhi rerun, Odisha man carries wife's body on shoulder

In Dana Majhi rerun, Odisha man carries wife's body on shoulder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 09, 2023 00:39 IST
A 35-year-old man from Odisha's Koraput district walked several kilometres with his wife's body on his shoulder after she died in an auto-rickshaw while returning from a hospital in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

IMAGE: An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Policemen spotted Samulu Pangi and arranged an ambulance to take the body of his wife Ide Guru (30) to his Sorada village in Pottangi block.

Pangi had admitted his ailing wife at a hospital in Sangivalasa in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the doctors there said she was not responding to treatment and advised him to take her back home, around 100 kilometres away.

 

Pangi said he hired an auto-rickshaw for returning to his village but Guru died midway near Vizianagaram.

The auto driver then refused to continue the journey and dropped them on Chelluru Ring Road before leaving the spot.

Finding no other way, Pangi started walking towards home, which was still around 80 kilometres away, carrying his wife's body on his shoulder.

After some time, alerted by local people, Rural Circle Inspector TV Tirupati Rao and Gantyada sub-inspector Kiran Kumar stopped him.

Initially, the Andhra Pradesh policemen were finding it difficult what Pangi was saying due to language problem. Later, one person was found who understands the Odisha man's language.

The police officials, after ascertaining what had happened, arranged for an ambulance that took Pangi and his wife's body to his village.

While Pangi thanked the police for their help, the locals appreciated the men for their timely response.

This incident is a reminder of a 2016 incident at Bhawanipatna in Odisha when another man, Dana Majhi, walked for around 12 kilometres carrying the body of his wife on his shoulder after being denied a hearse by a hospital.

The incident hit international headlines and caused embarrassment for the government in Odisha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
