In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack

In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 31, 2025 11:40 IST

One more person, accused of being a Pakistan sympathiser, has been apprehended in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 79 in the state since the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Photograph: Reuters

The arrested person has been identified as Farijul Haque from Mangaldai in Darrang district.

'Crackdown on pro-Pakistani sympathisers.Total arrests made: 79," the chief minister posted on 'X' on Friday.

 

Sarma had earlier said the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue, and nobody would be spared.

The police have launched action against those people who have been allegedly indulging in 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities'.

The chief minister had also said that the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) would be imposed on certain people arrested for their alleged pro-Pakistan activities, but not on all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
