In 4 seats Vijay's TVK polled more votes than DMK-AIADMK combined

In Tiruppur (North), where the TVK victory margin of 69,992 votes was higher than the 61,760 votes polled by the major Dravidian parties combined -- DMK got 351 votes and AIADMK 61,409 votes.

IMAGE: TVK's Vijay blows the whistle, his election symbol, after the declaration of Tamil Nadu election results, Chennai, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tvk's performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls dismantled the DMK and AIADMK's dominance in key areas.

In four constituencies, TVK's vote share surpassed the combined votes of the DMK and AIADMK, a first for a debutant party.

TVK achieved significant victories in Chennai and its suburbs, securing over 45 per cent of the vote in most constituencies.

Despite its success, TVK faced challenges in the Cauvery Delta and Deep South, highlighting geographical limitations.

TVK's Vijay secured the highest vote share in the 2026 elections, marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, first-time contender Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam seems to have racked up a bagful of statistics that many thought was impossible even on the day of counting. Emerging not as a third player but as a dominant political force, the party's performance has effectively dismantled the long-standing bipolar hegemony of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna DMK in several key battlegrounds.

TVK's Electoral Upset: Surpassing Dravidian Giants

The most startling revelation from the 2026 data is TVK's ability to eclipse the combined strength of the two Dravidian giants. In four specific constituencies, TVK's solo vote share was higher than the sum of the DMK and AIADMK votes -- a feat previously unheard of for a debutant party in the state's modern history.

Heading this list is Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, where TVK's N Marie Wilson pulled off a statistical masterclass. Wilson secured 53.97 per cent of the vote, while the DMK (26.56 per cent) and AIADMK (14.8 per cent) together managed only 41.4 per cent. Remarkably, Wilson's margin of victory alone (27.41 per cent) was larger than the total votes polled by the runner-up.

In Madavaram, M L Vijayprabhu nearly doubled the combined total of his rivals, securing 52.61 per cent. Similar stories of total displacement played out in Shozhinganallur and Maduravoyal, where candidates ECR P Saravanan and Rhevanth Charan pushed the traditional powers into a distant second and third place, respectively.

This is taken a step further in Tiruppur (North), where the TVK victory margin of 69,992 votes was higher than the 61,760 votes polled by the major Dravidian parties combined -- DMK got 351 votes and AIADMK 61,409 votes.

Close Contests And Key Victories For TVK

The 2026 election also yielded an "ultimate nail-biter" moment in Tiruppattur (185), where TVK's Seenivasa Sethupathy R won by a historic single vote, polling 83,375 against the DMK's 83,374.

TVK also obliterated what was considered DMK's stronghold -- Chennai and its suburbs. Except for Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni and Harbour constituencies, both staked by DMK bigwigs Udhyanidhi Stalin and P K Sekarbabu, the party dominated the capital and its fringes. The party won with a consistent 45-plus per cent threshold in all Chennai constituencies, crossing the 50 per cent threshold in Perambur, Thiruvottiyur, Poonamallee, Avadi, and Ambattur.

In fact, had the TVK won Tiruttani, a Chennai suburb -- which was instead claimed by AIADMK's G Hari with 37.34 per cent of the votes -- the party would have secured a continuous sweep of constituencies 1 through 17.

Geographical Challenges And Future Prospects

Other high-stake constituencies in which TVK carved out a consistent 40-45 per cent vote share include all major Madurai divisions (North, South, Central, West, and East), the industrial heartlands of Coimbatore North and Tiruppur North, where it nearly touched the 50 per cent mark.

Despite these landmark victories, the 2026 results also highlight the geographical and demographic challenges TVK must still navigate. The party faced significant resistance in the Cauvery Delta and the Deep South. The party also struggled in rural belts like Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Thanjavur, where the organisational depth of the AIADMK and DMK managed to hold the line.

Specific losses in Arcot (where AIADMK's S M Sukumar secured a 46.77 per cent win) and Vaniyambadi (lost to IUML) suggest that while the TVK wave was powerful, it was not yet universal. The party also narrowly missed out in Dindigul and Tittakudi, losing by less than 1.5 per cent in both instances.

Vijay scores highest vote share

While it is not a record-breaking high, TVK chief Vijay scored the highest vote share recorded in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections at 58.89 per cent in the Perambur constituency. In comparison, in 2021 Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections, the highest vote share by a winning candidate was secured by I Periyasamy of the DMK. He contested from the Athoor constituency and achieved a vote share of 72.11 per cent.

In all, the 2026 data paints a picture of a transformed Tamil Nadu. By consistently crossing the 40 per cent and 50 per cent thresholds in diverse districts, TVK has proven it is not merely a "spoiler" but a primary choice for a significant portion of the electorate.

As the dust settles on these statistics, the 2026 asembly polls will be etched in history as the moment the "Dravidian Dualism" was finally challenged by a formidable new arithmetic.