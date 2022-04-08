News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Imran Khan says he won't accept imported govt; calls for street protests

Imran Khan says he won't accept imported govt; calls for street protests

By Sajjad Hussain
April 08, 2022 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

In an address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle occurs, 69-year-old Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him.

 

"I will not accept this imported government, I will take to street.Only people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people," he said, adding that his supporters should come out on Sunday evening after the new government is expected to be set up.

He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. "That is why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government," he said.

"I am ready for the struggle, join me in peaceful protest," said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength.

Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional".

The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded.

"I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at a threat letter before issuing its verdict," Khan said in his address -- perhaps last to the nation as the prime minister of the country.

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," he said, adding that the apex court could have at least asked for and looked at the document because this is a very big issue and there was no discussion on it in the court.

Khan in recent weeks has talked about a 'threat letter' and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

He said that he has a great wish that people could see the document but he refused to share it due to national security. But he shares its gist in his own words.

Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

He said that during the meeting between the Pakistani ambassador and the US official, the latter complained that "I [Imran Khan] should not have visited [Russia]."

"It is so shameful for the 220 million people of Pakistan that a foreign official is ordering the sitting prime minister of the country through a third person, warning of severe consequences and alluring them of forgiveness if I [Imran Khan] leave the office," he said.

He then asked his people: "If we have to live like this, then why did we get freedom (from the British)."

He asked the people to come out and reject the foreign conspiracy to remove the government. "If you are not standing up, no one will come to save you," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Blow for Imran as Pak SC orders no-trust vote on Sat
Blow for Imran as Pak SC orders no-trust vote on Sat
Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Dy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Imran Khan nominates former CJ of Pak as caretaker PM
Imran Khan nominates former CJ of Pak as caretaker PM
IPL PIX: Sensational Gill helps Gujarat out-bat Punjab
IPL PIX: Sensational Gill helps Gujarat out-bat Punjab
EPL: Big game weekend as City face Liverpool
EPL: Big game weekend as City face Liverpool
Final hearing in murder case against Mishra on May 16
Final hearing in murder case against Mishra on May 16
FIH Pro League: Indian women stun Dutch in opener
FIH Pro League: Indian women stun Dutch in opener
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nawaz return, Alvi ouster next on Pak oppn agenda

Nawaz return, Alvi ouster next on Pak oppn agenda

Imran hints at early polls post no-trust vote

Imran hints at early polls post no-trust vote

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances