Imran Khan nominates former CJ of Pak as caretaker PM

Imran Khan nominates former CJ of Pak as caretaker PM

By Sajjad Hussain
April 04, 2022 19:19 IST
Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

IMAGE: Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed. Photograph: Courtesy Gulzar Ahmed/Twitter

Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party's core committee.

 

The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

"In response to the president's letter, after consultation and approval by the PTI core committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister," Chaudhry said.

In his letter, President Alvi told them in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the Parliament, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the speaker, comprising eight members of the outgoing assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the treasury and the Opposition.

The constitution has empowered the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, the president's secretariat said in a statement.

Under Article 224-A(1) of the constitution of Pakistan, a caretaker government is set up to organise elections in the country.

Khan will continue as the prime minister till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

So far Shehbaz Sharif has refused to take part in the process, terming it illegal.

Born in 1957, Justice Ahmed served as chief justice from December, 2019 until his retirement in February 2022.

He was part of a five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He made headlines multiple times due to his strong verdicts and comments against governments and bureaucrats.

Justice Ahmed had also ordered authorities to reconstruct a temple vandalised by a mob in northwest Pakistan and instructed them to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act had caused "international embarrassment" to Pakistan.

He had also attended a grand function at the rebuilt temple to celebrate Diwali festival last year and to express solidarity with the members of the Hindu community.

Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Imran surprises Oppn, but pushes Pak into uncertainty
Imran meets Army chief amid looming no-trust vote
Ahead of no-trust vote, Imran 'confident' of victory
CrPC Bill aims to boost internal security: Amit Shah
HC allows journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad
'Muslims in a situation worse than 1857, 1947'
How Raina spurred Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak...
The War Against Coronavirus

Imran hints at early polls post no-trust vote

Embattled Pak PM Imran calls special cabinet meet

