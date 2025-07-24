HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Immerse Ganesha idols upto 6ft high in artificial tanks: HC

Immerse Ganesha idols upto 6ft high in artificial tanks: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 16:00 IST

x

The Bombay high court on Thursday ordered immersion of all idols of up to six feet height in artificial tanks starting from the 10-day Ganesh festival being celebrated from August 27 this year.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The order will be effective till March next year for the festivals that require immersion of idols of deities, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

"The court has to make an endeavour that the impact of immersion of idols is bare minimum on the environment. Therefore, idols up to 6 feet should compulsorily be immersed in artificial water tanks," a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said.

 

The high court further asked the state government to ensure implementation of its policy regarding immersion of idols in "letter and spirit".

All the local bodies must ensure that the idols, up to six feet in height, are immersed in artificial water bodies, the bench said.

The high court also asked the government to form an expert committee for suggesting measures to recycle the PoP material used in making idols. The committee should also examine the scientific measures so that the idols can be dissolved in an eco-friendly manner.

The bench gave the ruling while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking implementation of the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in regards to PoP idols.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ganeshotsav now Maha state festival, govt to 'bear expenses'
Ganeshotsav now Maha state festival, govt to 'bear expenses'
The Family That Makes Ganeshas
The Family That Makes Ganeshas
Bappa Morya! 10 facts about Ganesh Chaturthi
Bappa Morya! 10 facts about Ganesh Chaturthi
Girgaoncha Raja has an important message for you!
Girgaoncha Raja has an important message for you!
'Ganpati is sitting on a jasmine flower'
'Ganpati is sitting on a jasmine flower'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Marvelous Mehmood Songs

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Singers

webstory image 3

Baby Prawns Chutney: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall PM Modi2:03

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall...

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London0:28

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer1:00

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD