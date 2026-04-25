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Two Held For Smuggling Liquor Worth Rs 1.25 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 09:39 IST

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Two individuals have been apprehended in Navi Mumbai for allegedly smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 1.25 crore, concealed within a truck, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal liquor distribution.

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Navi Mumbai for alleged liquor smuggling.
  • Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.25 crore seized.
  • Liquor concealed in a specially fabricated compartment under cement bags.
  • The seized liquor was manufactured in Goa and meant for sale in Madhya Pradesh.
  • Case registered under the Prohibition Act.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.25 crore in a truck in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Excise Department Intercepts Liquor Smuggling Operation

Acting on a tip-off, a flying squad of the Maharashtra Excise Department intercepted the vehicle on Thane-Belapur Road around 5.15 pm on Friday, the official said.

 

"The truck appeared to be carrying cement bags, but upon thorough inspection, our team discovered that IMFL was concealed under cement sacks," Superintendent of State Excise, Thane-1, Pravin Tambe said.

Details of the Seized Liquor and Legal Action

The liquor was hidden in a specially fabricated compartment inside the vehicle to avoid detection, he said, adding that the seized stock worth Rs 1.25 crore comprised various brands of IMFL manufactured in Goa and meant for sale only in Madhya Pradesh.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prohibition Act, and two persons, including the driver, have been arrested, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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