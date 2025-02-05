HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Candlelight Vigil Against Kashmir Terror

Candlelight Vigil Against Kashmir Terror

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 05, 2025 11:21 IST

x

Kashmiris took out a candlelight protest against the killing of former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay (39), who was shot by terrorists in Behibagh, Kulgam, south Kashmir, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

His wife, Aaina Akhtar (32), and niece, Saina Hameed (13), were injured in the attack.

Union Home Minister Amit A Shah held a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Februay 4, attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials to discuss counter-terrorism measures and strengthening intelligence.

The government has been reinforcing its counter-terrorism strategy, dismantling terror networks.

 

IMAGE: Protest rallies over the terrorists killing former soldier Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, February 4, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers attended the meeting, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
