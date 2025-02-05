HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak PM Sharif seeks talks with India, but backs Kashmiris for...

Pak PM Sharif seeks talks with India, but backs Kashmiris for...

By By Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2025 21:40 IST

x

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan wants to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, with India through talks as he reiterated his "unwavering" support for the Kashmiri people.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar being received by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) on his arrival at the venue of the 23rd Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of Government meeting, in Islamabad, October 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharif made the remarks while addressing a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of the "Kashmir Solidarity Day", an annual Pakistani event to show support for the Kashmiris.

"We want all issues, including Kashmir, to be resolved through talks, Sharif said.

"India should come out of the thinking of August 5, 2019, and fulfil promises made to the UN and launch a dialogue," he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the only way forward for Pakistan and India was a dialogue, as already written in the Lahore Declaration of 1999, which was agreed upon when then-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan.

India has repeatedly said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370.

Sharif also accused India of amassing weapons, saying that accumulation of arms would not bring peace or change the fate of people of this region. He urged India to be wise, saying the way to progress was peace.

"Pakistan will continue to offer its unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their right to self-determination," he said.

"The only solution to the Kashmir issue is the right of self-determination under the UNSC resolution...," he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif also asked the international community to put pressure on India to allow the Kashmiri people to "freely determine their future for lasting peace in the region".

Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, the service chiefs, and the Pakistan armed forces also reaffirmed their support for the people of Kashmir.

PoK "Prime Minister" Anwarul Haq said that Pakistan was the final destination of Kashmiris, and said that peace in the region would not be possible until the issue of Kashmir was resolved.

The state-run Radio Pakistan reported that posters and billboards have been displayed around important avenues, airports, and railway stations on the occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
By Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Almost all pending ideological tasks completed: Amit Shah
Almost all pending ideological tasks completed: Amit Shah
British MP moves motion on 'Kashmiri Pandit genocide'
British MP moves motion on 'Kashmiri Pandit genocide'
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
MHA gets Rs 2.33 lakh crore, bulk of funds for security
MHA gets Rs 2.33 lakh crore, bulk of funds for security
R Day: Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack plot
R Day: Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack plot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo V50, Realme Neo 7: 5 Smartphones Launching In Feb

webstory image 2

8 Biggest Ports Of India

webstory image 3

Don't Go Bald! 9 Reasons Why You Might Be Losing Hair

VIDEOS

Families 'clueless' as US Air Force plane lands in Amritsar with deported Indian migrants4:35

Families 'clueless' as US Air Force plane lands in...

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar0:23

US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

Former CJI Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi polls4:29

Former CJI Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi polls

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD