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Police in Guna Seize Illicit Liquor Hidden in Fruit Drink Cartons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 09, 2026 23:01 IST

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Guna police busted an illicit liquor operation, seizing a consignment cleverly disguised in fruit drink packaging smuggled from Rajasthan, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal alcohol distribution.

Key Points

  • Guna police seized illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packaging.
  • The liquor consignment originated from neighbouring Rajasthan.
  • The packaging was designed to resemble popular fruit drink packs to avoid detection.
  • Police recovered 9.9 litres of illicit liquor and have launched an investigation.
  • A case has been registered under the Excise Act to investigate the smuggling routes.

A consignment of illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packs was seized in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The consignment, from neighbouring Rajasthan, was unearthed from beneath a mango tree near the house of accused Hamir Bhilala in Karnawata village on Wednesday, Sirsi police station assistant sub-inspector Gunsagar Meena told PTI.

 

Details of the Seizure

"Twenty-five small boxes resembling popular fruit drink packs were found. The packaging was designed to mislead authorities and avoid suspicion by making it look like juice cartons. We also recovered a 15-litre can containing 30 small bottles of country-made liquor," he said.

In all, 9.9 litres of illicit liquor manufactured in Rajasthan were seized from the spot, he added.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered under the Excise Act and probe is underway to ascertain the routes through which the consignment was brought into Guna, Meena said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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