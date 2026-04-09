Police in Guna Seize Illicit Liquor Hidden in Fruit Drink Cartons

Guna police busted an illicit liquor operation, seizing a consignment cleverly disguised in fruit drink packaging smuggled from Rajasthan, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal alcohol distribution.

Key Points Guna police seized illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packaging.

The liquor consignment originated from neighbouring Rajasthan.

The packaging was designed to resemble popular fruit drink packs to avoid detection.

Police recovered 9.9 litres of illicit liquor and have launched an investigation.

A case has been registered under the Excise Act to investigate the smuggling routes.

A consignment of illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packs was seized in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The consignment, from neighbouring Rajasthan, was unearthed from beneath a mango tree near the house of accused Hamir Bhilala in Karnawata village on Wednesday, Sirsi police station assistant sub-inspector Gunsagar Meena told PTI.

Details of the Seizure

"Twenty-five small boxes resembling popular fruit drink packs were found. The packaging was designed to mislead authorities and avoid suspicion by making it look like juice cartons. We also recovered a 15-litre can containing 30 small bottles of country-made liquor," he said.

In all, 9.9 litres of illicit liquor manufactured in Rajasthan were seized from the spot, he added.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered under the Excise Act and probe is underway to ascertain the routes through which the consignment was brought into Guna, Meena said.