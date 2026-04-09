Police in Guna Seize Illicit Liquor Hidden in Fruit Drink Cartons

Guna police busted an illicit liquor operation, seizing a consignment cleverly disguised in fruit drink packaging smuggled from Rajasthan, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal alcohol distribution.
Key Points
- Guna police seized illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packaging.
- The liquor consignment originated from neighbouring Rajasthan.
- The packaging was designed to resemble popular fruit drink packs to avoid detection.
- Police recovered 9.9 litres of illicit liquor and have launched an investigation.
- A case has been registered under the Excise Act to investigate the smuggling routes.
A consignment of illicit liquor concealed in fruit drink-like packs was seized in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.
The consignment, from neighbouring Rajasthan, was unearthed from beneath a mango tree near the house of accused Hamir Bhilala in Karnawata village on Wednesday, Sirsi police station assistant sub-inspector Gunsagar Meena told PTI.
Details of the Seizure
"Twenty-five small boxes resembling popular fruit drink packs were found. The packaging was designed to mislead authorities and avoid suspicion by making it look like juice cartons. We also recovered a 15-litre can containing 30 small bottles of country-made liquor," he said.
In all, 9.9 litres of illicit liquor manufactured in Rajasthan were seized from the spot, he added.
Investigation Underway
A case was registered under the Excise Act and probe is underway to ascertain the routes through which the consignment was brought into Guna, Meena said.