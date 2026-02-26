HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police Arrests Youth Congress Activists in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi Police Arrests Youth Congress Activists in Himachal Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 26, 2026 22:06 IST

Delhi Police have arrested three Youth Congress activists in Himachal Pradesh for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, sparking a procedural dispute with local authorities.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three Youth Congress activists for protesting shirtless at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
  • The arrests were made in Himachal Pradesh, leading to a dispute with local police over procedural issues.
  • Delhi Police assert that the arrests and seizures were carried out legally under a valid FIR registered in Delhi.
  • Digital video recorders (DVRs) of CCTV cameras and a vehicle allegedly used by the accused were seized.
  • The investigation is ongoing to identify any larger conspiracy and other individuals involved in the protest.

A Delhi Police team on Thursday returned to the national capital with three Youth Congress activists arrested in Himachal Pradesh in connection with the shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, asserting that due legal procedure was followed in the interstate operation.

The accused - Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz - were apprehended from a resort in the Rohru area of Shimla district on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered in Delhi over the February 20 protest at Bharat Mandapam. With their arrest, the total number of persons held in the case has risen to 12, police said.

 

Soon after the arrests on Wednesday, the Delhi Police team was intercepted by the local police, leading to a face-off over procedural issues.

The Himachal Pradesh Police questioned the manner of arrest and registration of seizures, and subsequently registered a case against unidentified Delhi Police personnel based on a complaint by the resort owner.

Delhi Police Response

Senior Delhi Police officers, however, maintained that the action was taken in connection with a case registered in the national capital and within the framework of law.

"The team was acting on a valid FIR registered in Delhi. The arrests and seizures were carried out as per legal provisions, and the accused were to be produced before the appropriate court within the stipulated time," an officer added.

According to the police, during the operation, digital video recorders (DVRs) of CCTV cameras and a vehicle allegedly used by the accused were seized under a seizure memo.

The officers said that in interstate operations, the standard practice is to inform the local police and, where required, produce the accused before a local court to obtain transit remand.

"In this case, the accused were ultimately produced before a competent court in Shimla and transit remand was obtained. The seizure memo detailing the recovered items was also shared with the local police," the officer said.

However, the electronic evidence was retained as case property since the investigation pertains to a Delhi Police FIR, he added.

After securing transit remand, the Delhi Police team resumed its journey and reached the capital on Thursday morning.

Ongoing Investigation

The police said the role of the three accused in organising and executing the protest is being examined and further digital evidence is under scrutiny.

"The investigation is focused on identifying the larger conspiracy and other persons involved," the officer said.

The February 20 protest during the high-profile AI Summit had prompted a major security response, with cases registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

