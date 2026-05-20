Illegal Liquor Worth Lakhs Seized; Smuggler Arrested

Uttar Pradesh police seized illegal liquor worth Rs 5.14 lakh and arrested a smuggler in Deoria, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal alcohol distribution.

Key Points Police in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, seized a pickup vehicle carrying illegal liquor.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth Rs 5.14 lakh.

One person, identified as Nishar Khan, has been arrested in connection with the smuggling.

The vehicle was intercepted near the Mehrauna check-post following a tip-off.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act and other relevant laws.

Police seized illegal liquor from a pickup vehicle during a checking drive here and arrested one alleged smuggler on Wednesday, officials said.

Liquor Seizure Details

The seizure was made by the Laar police station team during vehicle checking near the Mehrauna check-post, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar Pandey said the pickup vehicle, allegedly headed to Bihar, was intercepted following a tip-off from an informer.

Recovery and Arrest

During the search, police recovered 55 cartons of illegal liquor with an estimated market value of around Rs 5.14 lakh.

Police also recovered a fake number plate from the vehicle, police said.

The arrested accused, identified as Nishar Khan (32), is a resident of Modipuram Pallavpuram Phase-II in Meerut district.

Legal Action

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Excise Act and other relevant laws, police added.