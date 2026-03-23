Two Arrested in Delhi for Kidnapping, Threatening Excise Officials

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals suspected of kidnapping and threatening an excise constable and his driver while investigating illegal liquor operations, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two men have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping and threatening an excise department constable and his driver.

The suspects are believed to be involved in the illegal liquor supply between Haryana and Delhi.

One of the accused was apprehended near the Indo-Nepal border while attempting to flee the country.

The victims were gathering intelligence on illegal liquor when they were abducted, assaulted, and threatened at gunpoint.

Police recovered a vehicle and mobile phones used in the crime, and are continuing to investigate other involved parties.

Two men suspected to be involved in illegal liquor supply were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and threatening an excise department constable and his driver at gunpoint last month, police said on Monday.

A police official said the "mastermind" was was apprehended after an interstate chase up to the Indo-Nepal border while he was trying to flee the country.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Nain from Rohtak and Vinod Kumar from Jhajjar in Haryana.

"Kumar is a habitual offender and has been found to be previously involved in five criminal cases," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of February 23 when constable Naresh Sharma of the Delhi Excise Department and his driver Rahul were gathering intelligence on illegal liquor supply near Aggarwal Auto Mall in Shalimar Bagh.

"A group of armed men approached them and questioned them. When they learned of their identity, they turned aggressive. They allegedly assaulted both victims with sticks, causing injuries, before abducting them in their own car," the officer said.

The victims were then taken to Bahalgarh in Haryana, where they were confined in a liquor godown. During their captivity, they were allegedly beaten again, threatened at gunpoint and videographed to intimidate them. The accused also robbed the complainant of his purse containing his official identity card and Rs 8,000 in cash.

"After some time, the victims were released, following which the complainant alerted the police via the emergency helpline. Both injured persons were medically examined at BJRM Hospital," he added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and the investigation was taken up.

Investigation and Arrests

"A special team was constituted, which analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and tracked the movement of the accused to Bahalgarh in Sonipat. Informers helped police identify Rahul Nain as the key accused involved in illegal liquor supply between Haryana and Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

He was subsequently arrested, and during interrogation, he disclosed the identities of his associates. Acting on further leads, police traced another accused, Vinod Kumar, who kept changing locations across multiple states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police teams followed his trail through Zirakpur, Nainital and Kainchi Dham before finally apprehending him on the intervening night of March 18 and 19 near the Indo-Nepal border, while he was allegedly trying to flee the country.

"During investigation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. A vehicle used in the offence and two mobile phones were recovered at their instance. Further efforts are underway to identify and arrest other co-accused involved in the case," she added.