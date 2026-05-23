Assam Foils Infiltration Attempt By Illegal Immigrants

Assam Police, in coordination with the BSF, successfully prevented ten illegal immigrants from Bangladesh from entering India, underscoring the state's commitment to enhanced border security and tackling illegal immigration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam Police and BSF jointly prevented ten illegal immigrants from Bangladesh from entering India.

The operation highlights Assam's strict vigilance along its border to prevent illegal infiltration.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the importance of detection and prevention for a secure Assam.

The Assam government is actively cracking down on illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Ten illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were prevented from entering India early on Saturday by joint efforts of the BSF and Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam's Commitment to Border Security

He asserted that detection and prevention were vital to ensure a secure Assam.

"The strict vigil continues along our border. In the wee hours, @assampolice in coordination with @BSF_India identified and prevented the entry of 10 illegal infiltrators into Assam," Sarma said in a social media post.

He, however, did not mention the district where the infiltrators were detected.

"Smart detection and immediate prevention are key to our vision of a Surakshit Assam," the CM added.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation.