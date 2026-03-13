Assam Expels 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Details Revealed

Assam intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration by deporting 12 Bangladeshi immigrants, reinforcing its commitment to expelling all undocumented individuals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 12 illegal immigrants back to Bangladesh.

The Assam government is actively enforcing measures to identify and expel illegal migrants from the state.

The state cabinet approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide the expulsion process under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

Assam is committed to addressing illegal immigration from neighbouring countries through strict enforcement and deportation measures.

Twelve illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh were "pushed back", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma, however, did not specify the district where they were apprehended or the sector of the border through which they were "pushed back".

"Mission Clean Up continues. In the wee hours, 12 illegal migrants were identified and PUSHED BACK to where they belong," Sarma said in a social media post on Thursday night.

"I have said time and again -- Assam will not spare a single illegal migrant. Each one of you will be sent back," he added.

Assam's Immigration Policy

The Assam cabinet had approved, in October last year, the framing of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide District Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police in expelling illegal migrants from the state and addressing illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.