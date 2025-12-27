Assam Detains 7 Bangladeshis After Illegal Re-Entry

There have been several instances in which Bangladeshi nationals who were pushed back after being identified as illegal entrants have re-entered Assam.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's Sribhumi district after they allegedly re-entered Indian territory days after being sent back across the international border, officials said on Friday.

The group was intercepted in the Mahishasan border area after members of the local Village Defence Party noticed suspicious movement during routine patrolling.

They were stopped near Manatoli village, close to the India-Bangladesh border, and subsequently handed over to security personnel for further verification and legal action.

Preliminary checks revealed that the seven had earlier been identified as foreigners and pushed back into Bangladesh during a recent operation along the border.

However, they reportedly crossed back into India within a short span, raising concerns over gaps in border monitoring and the possible involvement of organised networks facilitating illegal crossings.

Officials said the detainees were found only a few kilometres from the point where they were earlier sent back, suggesting familiarity with the terrain and border routes.

Security agencies are now probing the circumstances of their re-entry and examining whether traffickers or local facilitators assisted them.

There have been several instances in the past in which Bangladeshi nationals who were pushed back after being identified as illegal entrants have managed to re-enter Assam, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by agencies tasked with guarding the porous stretches of the international border.

The incident has prompted heightened vigilance in the region, with police and border security agencies intensifying patrols and surveillance along vulnerable stretches of the boundary.

Further investigation is underway

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff