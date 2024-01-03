News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Truckers' stir turns violent in Surat; cop beaten up, 23 held

Truckers' stir turns violent in Surat; cop beaten up, 23 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M, R
January 03, 2024 00:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An agitation by truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday with the protesters attacking a police constable, following which 23 persons were arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A long queue of commuters is seen outside the petrol pump to refill their vehicles as they fear a shortage of fuel due to an ongoing protest by the truck drivers against the new hit-and-run law, on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, January 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place near Magdalla Port on Dumas road when a large number of truck drivers blocked the road demanding withdrawal of the new law on hit-and-run cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Rajesh Parmar said.

 

The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.

"Truck drivers blocked the road as part of their protest and also stopped a bus passing from that route. To control the situation and clear the road, a PCR van of Surat police rushed to the spot. As soon as that vehicle reached the spot, the protestors attacked our constable and thrashed him," Parmar said.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view.

After learning about the attack on the police personnel, another team of the Surat police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Parmar said.

"We have lodged an FIR against a mob of 40 persons and arrested 23 of them from the spot on the charges of rioting and assaulting an on-duty policeman," the DCP said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M, R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt
Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt
Maharashtra deploys police as petrol pumps run dry
Maharashtra deploys police as petrol pumps run dry
168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps
168,491 Lives Lost In Road Mishaps
BRICS doubles in size with 5 new members
BRICS doubles in size with 5 new members
Japan: 5 coast guards killed in plane collision
Japan: 5 coast guards killed in plane collision
India must learn from Australia: Rodrigues
India must learn from Australia: Rodrigues
Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt
Tough penal law on hold till talks with truckers: Govt
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Truckers call off strike in Nashik after assurances

Truckers call off strike in Nashik after assurances

Truckers' stir turns violent; fuel rush across India

Truckers' stir turns violent; fuel rush across India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances