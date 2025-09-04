HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods

'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 04, 2025 13:21 IST

Taking note of the unprecedented landslides and floods in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, NDMA and others and said illegal felling of trees led to the disasters.

IMAGE: Normal life has been severely disrupted in many parts of India due to unprecedented rainfall . Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as well as the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

It was responding to a plea alleging illegal felling of trees as a key reason for such disasters.

 

The bench listed the plea filed by an Anamika Rana for hearing after two weeks and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure remedial measures.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood was flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees. Thus issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks," the CJI said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
