Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India

Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India

By REDIFF NEWS
August 28, 2025 14:04 IST

Flood crisis intensifies as rescue operations expand across Jammu, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Major infrastructure damage reported as bridges collapse on the Jammu-Srinagar and Chandigarh-Manali national highways due to rising water levels.

Rescue operation underway in flood-affected areas of Akhnoor

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway in flood-affected Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Security forces conduct rescue operations in Akhnoor flood zones

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Vehicles washed away by flash flood near Peer Kho area Jammu

IMAGE: Vehicles washed away by a flash flood following intense rainfall near Peer Kho in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Security personnel rescue elderly woman in waterlogged Medak Telangana

IMAGE: Security personnel carry an elderly woman walk through a waterlogged area in Medak, Telangana. Photograph: @IaSouthern X/ANI Photo

 

Security personnel rescue people from flood-affected Makwal Jammu

IMAGE: Security personnel rescue people from flood-affected Makwal in Jammu. Photograph: @PRODefenceJammu X/ANI Photo

 

Security personnel carry children through waterlogged Medak areas

IMAGE: Security personnel carry children through a waterlogged area in Medak, Telangana. Photograph: @IaSouthern X/ANI Photo

 

Bridge collapse on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to heavy rainfall

IMAGE: A bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway collapses due to heavy rainfall in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway collapses due to Beas river rise

IMAGE: A portion of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway collapses due to the rise in the water level of the Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Indian Army Aviation evacuates 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians

IMAGE: Indian Army Aviation evacuates 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians stranded in a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse near Madhopur Headworks in Madhopur, Punjab. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Water of the Ravi river enters Sujanpur village after the gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam dere opened in Pathankot, Punjab. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

IMAGE: Water level in the Jhelum river crosses the danger mark, forcing locals to move to safer places in many parts of Srinagar.
Local residents were seen placing sandbags to stop the breaches in the Jhelum, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

IMAGE: Srinagar residents rescued from water-logged areas, herw and abovePhotograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Water level in River Jhelum crosses the danger mark

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
