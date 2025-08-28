Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India

Flood crisis intensifies as rescue operations expand across Jammu, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Major infrastructure damage reported as bridges collapse on the Jammu-Srinagar and Chandigarh-Manali national highways due to rising water levels.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway in flood-affected Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles washed away by a flash flood following intense rainfall near Peer Kho in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel carry an elderly woman walk through a waterlogged area in Medak, Telangana. Photograph: @IaSouthern X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel rescue people from flood-affected Makwal in Jammu. Photograph: @PRODefenceJammu X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel carry children through a waterlogged area in Medak, Telangana. Photograph: @IaSouthern X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway collapses due to heavy rainfall in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A portion of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway collapses due to the rise in the water level of the Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Indian Army Aviation evacuates 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians stranded in a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse near Madhopur Headworks in Madhopur, Punjab. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Water of the Ravi river enters Sujanpur village after the gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam dere opened in Pathankot, Punjab. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Water level in the Jhelum river crosses the danger mark, forcing locals to move to safer places in many parts of Srinagar.

Local residents were seen placing sandbags to stop the breaches in the Jhelum, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Srinagar residents rescued from water-logged areas, herw and above Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

