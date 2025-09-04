Delhi: Yamuna Swells Past 207 Metre Mark

IMAGE: The flooded Nigam Bodh Ghat area in New Delhi as the water level of the Yamuna rises, September 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI video Grab

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.

Floodwaters reached near the Delhi secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats, PTI reported.

The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. Floodwater also reached the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

The government has stressed that there is no need to panic and it is keeping a round the clock vigil on the situation.

IMAGE: A family transports their belongings following flooding of the Yamuna Ghat due to release of water from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A drone visual of the flooded Nigam Bodh Ghat area as the water level of the Yamuna rises. Photograph: ANI video Grab

IMAGE: Locals rest at a shelter following flooding of the Yamuna Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the flooded Yamuna Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Civil defence volunteers provide food and relief materials to the affected people following the flooding of Yamuna Ghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the flooded Vasudev Ghat due to release of water from the Hathnikund barrage at Kashmiri Gate. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People carrying essentials wade through the flood waters at Monastery market following the release of water from Hathnikund barrage, at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People look on as the Yamuna swells following the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage at Signature Bridge. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People move on a tractor following flooding at Garhi Mendu village near Signature Bridge. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People carrying livestock feed following flooding at Garhi Mendu village. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Locals move on a bullock cart as they wade through flood waters at Garhi Mendu village. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through flood waters at Garhi Mendu village near Signature Bridge. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Old Iron Bridge remains closed due to rising water levels of the Yamuna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A temple at Yamuna Ghat is seen flooded following release of water from the Hathnikund barrage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff